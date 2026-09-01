A 33-year-old school bus driver was assaulted and stabbed to death inside his rented home at Uday Nagar in Sector-45 on Monday, allegedly in retaliation for a fight with two friends the previous night, police said.

Gurugram: Man stabbed to death over brawl on Sunday, 6 interrogated

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Police said six suspects had been detained for questioning, while two men allegedly involved in the earlier dispute were undergoing treatment at a private hospital and would also be arrested.

According to investigators, the victim had a dispute with the two men on Sunday night, which escalated into a brawl. Police said the victim allegedly assaulted them with a stick, causing them to sustain multiple injuries.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the two men went to a private hospital for treatment. “They were admitted there. They roped in several of their associates on Monday morning and asked them to take revenge on [the victim] for the assault and humiliation,” he said.

Investigators said four to five associates of the two men reached the victim’s rented accommodation around 11.30am and barged inside. They allegedly assaulted him and stabbed him multiple times.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-10A by 12.30pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival and alerted police, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-10A by 12.30pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival and alerted police, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

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Turan said six suspects had been detained based on suspicion. “Investigation was on to ascertain who all were in contact with the two men and had reached the spot to commit the murder. Arrests of those involved will be made soon,” he said, adding that the two men admitted to hospital would also be arrested.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspects at Sector-40 police station on Monday.