Gurugram: Man, who injected wife with ‘fatal’ drug, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Gurugram railway station on Friday night for allegedly injecting his wife with a drug and killing her on Wednesday after she refused to give him money, police said. Police say accused tried to incapacitate her to take money; incident followed repeated disputes over finances. (File photo)

The accused Arun Sharma confessed to police that he had injected his wife Kajal Sharma, however, investigators said the motive was perhaps to make her unconscious so he could easily take away the money.

Arun is from Loni in Ghaziabad and worked as a radiology technician at a hospital in Sector 9 before leaving the job in November when the couple got married. Kajal, 23, was from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a nurse at the same hospital. Police said they knew each other since two years.

Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said Arun was a drug addict and forcibly injected Kajal on her left hand to make her unconscious, but it resulted in her death within minutes.

“After he lost his job, the couple had frequent fights as Arun would ask Kajal for money to buy drugs. Earlier this month, Kajal started living with her parents and later, Arun also moved in with them,” Singh said.

The couple had a fight on Tuesday night as Arun demanded money for purchasing drugs and Kajal refused.

“Next morning, he injected Kajal with a drug and fled after stealing cash. He told police he was already under the influence of drugs at the time,” the SHO said.

In the course of investigation, a syringe, needle, and an ampule of anaesthetic drug was found in Kajal’s bathroom on Wednesday, officers said. Doctors who carried out Kajal’s autopsy also found the intravenous injection mark on her left hand and cited that its side effects resulted in the death.

A case of dowry death was then registered against Arun on Thursday.

Singh had explained that if a woman dies of unnatural causes or is murdered after being tortured by her husband or in-laws within seven years of marriage, the accused is charged with dowry death.

Investigators said that the accused was produced before a court on Saturday and taken on three-day police remand for detailed interrogation to ascertain from where he had purchased the drug.