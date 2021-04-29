Gurugram may see light rainfall this weekend

Gurugram is likely to witness light rainfall over the weekend amid the rise in the temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Light spells of rainfall or thundershowers are expected between Friday and Sunday, and the next week too, said the IMD .

Gurugram is likely to witness light rainfall over the weekend amid the rise in the temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Light spells of rainfall or thundershowers are expected between Friday and Sunday, and the next week too, said the IMD . As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42°-44° Celsius (C), and the minimum temperature around 26° C. Gurugram recorded the maximum temperature at 43.8° C — 4° C above the normal, and the minimum temperature at 24.6° C on Thursday. Meanwhile, the air quality in the city has been in the ‘poor’ category for the past two days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was at 257 on Thursday, with PM 2.5 as the prominent pollutant. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the quality of air in Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ or the ‘poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, or just remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next five days — because of transported dust and biomass burning aerosol from neighbouring regions.