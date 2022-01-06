Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram: Mobile teams to keep tabs on Covid patients in home isolation

"The mobile teams will better monitor these patients. The work of the teams will be to ensure that patients follow the rules of home isolation," said CMO Dr Virender Yadav.
98 per cent of active patients here are in home isolation.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 04:18 PM IST
PTI | , Gurugram

 The health authorities here have set up nine mobile units to keep tabs on patients isolated at home due to coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the district Health Department, 98 per cent of active patients here are in home isolation.

These patients have few or no symptoms of the infection.

In such a situation, according to guidelines of the government, such patients have been instructed to stay in isolation at home.

Health feedback is obtained from these patients on a regular basis by the Health Department and the department has now formed nine mobile health teams to monitor such patients.

Apart from doctors, pharmacists and ANM's have been included in these teams, CMO Dr Virender Yadav said.

"The mobile teams will better monitor these patients. The work of the teams will be to ensure that patients follow the rules of home isolation," said the CMO.

Apart from this, these teams will also go to the homes of the infected people to give them medical advice and provide medicines, if needed.

These teams have been assigned the responsibility of different areas, he added. 

gurugram covid 19 tracker spread of covid-19
