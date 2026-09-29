Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sonu Bhatt on Monday directed officials to complete road-safety works within stipulated timelines and improve coordination among departments during a monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the Mini Secretariat.

Gurugram officials review ‘black spots’, road safety work deadlines

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The committee reviewed safety measures at accident-prone black spots on National Highways 48 and 248A, pedestrian crossings, school zones and traffic enforcement. Bhatt directed officials to inspect identified locations and complete works based on technical recommendations, including road signs, markings, studs, lighting, crash barriers and pedestrian crossings.

At Sector 31, signboards, markings, studs, lighting and jersey-barrier expansion have been completed, while an unauthorised cut opposite Fauji Dhaba has been closed, officials reported at the meeting. At Panchgaon Chowk, signs, markings and studs have been installed, with median railing work pending, they added.

To be sure, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has floated a tender to improve pedestrian crossings at 32 locations, with completion targeted for September 30, 2026. A 4-5ft iron grille along the central median on Gurugram-Sohna Road was also proposed to facilitate safer pedestrian movement, officials apprised the ADC.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, officials reported that 191 school buses had been inspected in the district up to August 31, with 26 challans issued for violations. Work is also underway to develop safe school zones, including road repairs and speed breakers. A proposal for a safe school zone in front of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, has been sent to NHAI headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, officials reported that 191 school buses had been inspected in the district up to August 31, with 26 challans issued for violations. Work is also underway to develop safe school zones, including road repairs and speed breakers. A proposal for a safe school zone in front of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhondsi, has been sent to NHAI headquarters. {{/usCountry}}

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In August, 250 overloading challans generated ₹1.47 crore in compounding amounts. From September 1-25, 150 more challans generated ₹85.61 lakh. Between July 22 and August 30, 2,198 drunk-driving challans were issued and 1,755 licences recommended for suspension. In August alone, 1,150 licences were recommended for suspension, officials told the ADC.

The meeting also reviewed pedestrian crossings at Manesar bus stand and Bilaspur Chowk, street lighting on Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Daulatabad flyover, Chill Point-Damdama Lake Road, Atul Kataria Chowk, 4-7-9 Chowk, Atrium Place, Udyog Vihar and proposed foot overbridges.