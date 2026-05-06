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Gurugram police arrest four people for kidnapping, assaulting youth

Gurugram police arrest four people for kidnapping, assaulting youth

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Gurugram police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and forcibly transferring money from a 22-year-old youth after contacting him through the Grindr app, police said.

Gurugram police arrest four people for kidnapping, assaulting youth

A senior police officer said Gurugram police will also issue a notice to the app company in this matter.

According to police, a man from Kasan village filed a complaint on Tuesday. He said on Monday night, while standing in the street outside his rented house, four youths in a white Swift car stopped him and forcibly made him sit in the car.

He claimed they took him to a deserted place toward the Kasan hills, beat him up, and demanded 50,000 from him.

"They threatened to kill me if I did not give them the money. They snatched my mobile phone, asked for its password and forcibly transferred 2,500 to their scanner. After this, I somehow ran away from there," the complainant said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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