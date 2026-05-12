Gurugram Police on Monday demolished an alleged illegal structure in Om Vihar Phase-1 near Kala Gate, claiming that the premises was being used for an illicit liquor operation, officials said.

Gurugram Police demolish alleged illicit liquor unit in Om Vihar

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Police said the accused, a resident of Nathupur, has six cases registered against him under the Excise Act. According to officers, a joint assessment conducted by police and district administration teams found that around 200 square yards of land had allegedly been encroached upon and converted into an unauthorised dairy structure.

Authorities alleged that the premises were being used not only for dairy-related activities but also for storage and sale of illicit liquor. Police said the structure had been constructed without the required permissions. The demolition was carried out using earthmovers during a joint operation led by the Palam Vihar crime branch along with officials from the district administration, they added.

Police said adequate security personnel were deployed during the drive to prevent any law and order issues. No resistance or untoward incident was reported during the operation, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on repeat offenders, illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions across Gurugram. Officials said law enforcement agencies have also prepared a database of “habitual offenders” and are identifying properties allegedly linked to criminal activity for further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on repeat offenders, illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions across Gurugram. Officials said law enforcement agencies have also prepared a database of “habitual offenders” and are identifying properties allegedly linked to criminal activity for further action. {{/usCountry}}

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