Gurugram Police meet 60 bikers at Gwal Pahari over road safety

Against the backdrop of recent road-rage and speeding incidents involving two-wheelers and high-performance cars, Gurugram Police on Sunday held a road safety interaction with around 60 bikers who regularly meet at Gwal Pahari.

The meeting involved riders who regularly gather at Gwal Pahari, with officers stressing safe riding and compliance with traffic rules. (HT)

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Deputy commissioner of police (East and Traffic) Sandeep Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vishnu Prasad and DLF Phase-1 station house officer Manoj Kumar interacted with the riders at cafes near Gwal Pahari police post. The riders had come from Gurugram, Delhi, Noida and Faridabad.

Police emphasised speed limits, lane discipline and responsible riding, and warned that violations would invite legal action. Officers also asked riders to avoid sudden lane changes, risky manoeuvres and high-speed or negligent driving, and to adjust their speed according to traffic and road conditions.

The meeting came days after Delhi biker Shivani “Sia” Chauhan, was allegedly rammed by a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on Golf Course Road on September 13. Police arrested driver Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin, Lavnish, and invoked attempt-to-murder charges after investigators said the crash appeared to involve a deliberate attempt to hit the biker. Sia is also part of the bikers’ club that meets at Gwal Pahari.

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{{^usCountry}} The outreach also followed enforcement against speeding and stunts. Police recently warned around three sports car drivers after they were allegedly seen performing stunts and overspeeding on Golf Course Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outreach also followed enforcement against speeding and stunts. Police recently warned around three sports car drivers after they were allegedly seen performing stunts and overspeeding on Golf Course Road. {{/usCountry}}

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“A ride is completed safely not by speed, but by safe driving and staying alert,” police told the riders.

A special drive from September 1 to 24 resulted in 1,716 challans and fines amounting to ₹34.32 lakh on major roads, including Golf Course Road and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.