gurugram news

Gurugram: Portion of building collapses, several feared trapped

Updated on Feb 10, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a building at a housing complex in Haryana's Gurugram collapsed on Thursday. 

According to news agency PTI, the roof of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the rescue operation.

The officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway.

Topics
gurugram harayana
