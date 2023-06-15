8 booked for cheating two women of 3 crore by selling plot on forged deeds in Bhondsi

Gurugram: Eight suspects, including a property dealer, have been booked for allegedly duping two women of ₹3.32 crore by selling them a plot at Berka in Bhondsi on the basis of forged deeds, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

As per police, the plot was owned by a real estate firm which had purchased it in 2011. The realty firm became defunct in 2018, and the suspects took advantage of the situation to commit the fraud.

Police said the victims — Rajesh Devi (58), a resident of Sector 59 and Nainika Sharma (30), her close friend’s daughter-in-law from Greater Kailash in New Delhi — had jointly purchased the plot measuring 2.58 acres in Berka from a property dealer named Jitender.

They said the land registration took place at the Sohna registry office on March 24, 2022, after which Jitender was paid ₹3 crore.

Investigators said before purchasing the plot, Rajesh’s husband Rohtash Singh Bhati (59), had purchased a 1.5-acre plot in Sohna for ₹3 crore.

However, after he got to know that he had fallen victim to a fraud, Bhati, who is an ex-serviceman, decided to go for a background check for the Berka plot, investigators added.

Bhati came to know that both the plots in Sohna as well as Berka were originally purchased by the real estate firm in 2011. However, the company became defunct in 2018 and the lands owned by it were sold off by allegedly preparing forged deeds after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, police said.

Bhati alleged that the Berka plot was shown to be sold by the firm to a woman named Chanchal for ₹1.8 crore in 2020.

“In 2021, it was sold to another woman named Monika. Later, she transferred it in the name of her husband Jitender, before it was sold to us. We kept trying to get back our money for the last one year but approached police now after the suspects stopped picking our calls,” Bhati said.

Investigators said that after an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing of Gurugram police in the Berka case, it surfaced that no transfer of money took place in the bank accounts of the real estate firm and Chanchal in 2020 and with Monika in 2021 even after the ownership changed.

However, soon after the ₹3 crore payment to Jitender, multiple transactions took place in seven to eight bank accounts, including those who had appeared as witnesses in the previous two registries.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that both sides will be served notices to appear for an investigation after which necessary action will be taken.

An FIR was registered against the eight suspects under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using any forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday, police said.

