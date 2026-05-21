Gurugram radiologist caught performing foetal sex test for 40K

A radiologist at a private hospital on Khandsa Road in Gurugram was caught allegedly conducting an illegal foetal sex determination during a decoy operation by the district health department on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the operation was conducted on the basis of a confidential complaint.

Authorities sealed the ultrasound machine after recovering pre-marked cash during the sting operation at a private hospital. (File photo)

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According to officials, the radiologist was allegedly caught accepting ₹40,000 from a 17-week pregnant woman in exchange for revealing the sex of her foetus. The ultrasound machine used in the procedure was sealed, the officials said.

A senior health department official said a three-member team was constituted after the department received a confidential complaint about illegal sex determination being conducted at the facility.

“The department enlisted a pregnant woman to act as decoy. She was sent to the facility with ₹40,000 in cash, seeking a foetal sex determination,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the currency notes had been pre-marked and the radiologist allegedly conducted an ultrasound on the 17-week pregnant woman and informed her that the foetus was male.

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{{^usCountry}} “After the procedure, the team entered the hospital and recovered the marked ₹40,000 from the radiologist,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After the procedure, the team entered the hospital and recovered the marked ₹40,000 from the radiologist,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The team comprised Dr Suresh Kumar, drugs control officer (Gurugram-II); Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki, PC & PNDT nodal officer, Gurugram; and Dr Harish Kumar, medical officer and MTP nodal officer, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team comprised Dr Suresh Kumar, drugs control officer (Gurugram-II); Dr Devendra Kumar Solanki, PC & PNDT nodal officer, Gurugram; and Dr Harish Kumar, medical officer and MTP nodal officer, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the team later submitted a written complaint to the station house officer of Sector 37 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the team later submitted a written complaint to the station house officer of Sector 37 police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The process of registering an FIR against the radiologist under Sections 4, 5(2), 6 and 29 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, along with Rules 9, 10 and 18 of the PNDT Rules, has been initiated,” the health department said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The process of registering an FIR against the radiologist under Sections 4, 5(2), 6 and 29 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, along with Rules 9, 10 and 18 of the PNDT Rules, has been initiated,” the health department said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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