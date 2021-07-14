Gurugram receives scattered rain of 2mm, monsoon to intensify over weekend

A day after the first spell of monsoon hit the city on Tuesday, there was scattered rainfall of around 2mm in Gurugram on Wednesday even as the clouds threatened to pour down during the day.

The mercury levels shot back up on Wednesday, with the city recording maximum and minimum temperatures of 35.4 degrees Celsius (°C) and 26.1°C, respectively, compared to 30.8°C and 23.1°C recorded on Tuesday. According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram will have to wait for a few more days for “good weather”, as rain is likely to intensify over the weekend.

According to the weather warning issued by IMD, a yellow alert, requesting authorities to be prepared has been issued for July 17-18, with predictions of heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning at isolated places. A similar alert has been issued for neighbouring Faridabad district, said officials.

An official from IMD Chandigarh said, “Monsoon has arrived across Haryana, but Gurugram will see less rain in the next few days, and it will pick up July 17 onwards. There is a possibility of heavy rain over the weekend and an alert has been issued for the same.”

According to a weather report from the IMD on Tuesday evening, Gurugram received 51.6mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. As per the district-wise season rainfall status of Haryana issued by the IMD, the normal rainfall range for Gurugram during the monsoon, till mid-July, is 110.8mm, which indicates that the district is still suffering from a 61% deficit in rainfall, as of Tuesday. The first spell of the monsoon showers hit the city after a 16-day delay.

The weekly forecast of IMD states that for the next two days, Gurugram will witness cloudy skies. Over the next two days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C Celsius. However, after the weekend, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by four degrees, to around 32°C, according to the forecast.

On Wednesday, Gurugram’s maximum temperature of 35.4°C was one degree below the normal. According to the weather bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, Gurugram received 2mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, between 8.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The air quality in the city was once again in the satisfactory zone on Wednesday, with an air quality index of 74, as per the daily bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.