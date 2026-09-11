Gurugram reported seven H1N1 cases since August 1: Officials

Seven cases of H1N1 or swine flu have surfaced in Gurugram between August 1 and September 9, health department officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, cases at the government facility remain low as compared to those in private firms.

Health officials attribute the rise in seasonal influenza cases, with H1N1 emerging as the predominant circulating strain, to post-monsoon conditions, high humidity, and poor ventilation across the National Capital Region (NCR).

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According to data maintained by the Gurugram health department, 42 suspected samples collected at the Civil General Hospital (GH) in Gurugram during August 1 and Sept 9 yielded two positive results. However, five out of six samples drawn from private laboratories and hospitals during the same period came back positive for the H1N1 virus. Eight more samples remain pending for confirmatory RT-PCR analysis at designated testing hubs.

According to officials, cases at the government facility remain low as compared to those in private firms.

“We have kept isolation wards and essential antiviral regimens on standby. The Civil Hospital has an operational flu desk to separate patients exhibiting acute respiratory distress, high-grade fever, and persistent cough. Most patients are recovering well under home isolation with symptomatic management. Still, elderly individuals and those with underlying pulmonary conditions need close monitoring,” said Gurugram Civil Hospital primary health officer Dr Neena.

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{{^usCountry}} Faridabad reported 18 confirmed cases of swine flu till Wednesday. According to Faridabad district health officials, 160, 000 people have been tested for H1N1 till now, of which only 18 were confirmed cases. The total number of cases in Haryana currently stands at 331. Delhi has seen its steepest surge in H1N1 infections, with 2,612 cases recorded this year till September 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faridabad reported 18 confirmed cases of swine flu till Wednesday. According to Faridabad district health officials, 160, 000 people have been tested for H1N1 till now, of which only 18 were confirmed cases. The total number of cases in Haryana currently stands at 331. Delhi has seen its steepest surge in H1N1 infections, with 2,612 cases recorded this year till September 9. {{/usCountry}}

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Faridabad chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Ahuja said, “All the 18 people detected with H1N1 have now recovered. People should avoid taking over-the-counter medicines without professional advice in cases of cough and fever.”

Dr. Neeraj Sanduja, director, Viaan Eye & Retina Centre in Gurugram Sector 57, said while H1N1 primarily affects the respiratory tract, it can also cause eye symptoms such as redness, watering, irritation, and mild eye pain due to viral conjunctivitis.

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“For children, ensure they do not share towels, handkerchiefs, or eye drops, and discourage rubbing of eyes. Elderly individuals should seek medical attention early if symptoms persist beyond 48 hours or worsen,” he said.

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