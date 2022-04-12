Gurugram reports over 100 new Covid cases in a single day after a month

The district on Tuesday recorded 129 fresh Covid cases--crossing 100 cases in a single day after over a month--said health officials. The positivity rate in Gurugram is now 8.5%, according to data from the health department.

The district had last reported over 100 cases on March 4 with 115 cases recorded on the day. By the end of March, cases had reduced to as low as 30-35 in a single day.

According to data from the health department, the district also reported 59 recoveries on Tuesday. The district now has 384 active Covid cases with one patient hospitalised and others in home isolation.

In the past two weeks, health officials said, testing was reduced in the district by almost 50% as cases had come down. A week ago, on April 5, the positivity rate in Gurugram was 3.89% with 55 cases and 1,413 tests. A week before that on March 29, the district recorded a positivity rate of 1.05% with 35 cases and 3,344 tests conducted in 24 hours.

According to data from the health department, over 250 cases have been reported in the past three days in the district. Gurugram, health officials said, is contributing the most to the rise in Covid cases in Haryana. On Tuesday, Haryana reported 149 cases, with 129 from Gurugram, eight cases from Faridabad, seven from Sonepat, two from Panchkula and one each from Rohtak, Yamunanagar, and Bhiwani. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 2.50%.

Health experts said cases have now started increasing because Covid norms have been lifted, due to which most people are not wearing masks anymore or following social distancing.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The situation in the district is under control but cases will increase as Covid restrictions have been lifted. Most people are not wearing masks or following social distancing or hand hygiene. Most of the cases being reported in the city are of those who have travelled or attended functions with large gatherings. People must continue to follow Covid safety norms.”

Experts also said it was too soon to let our guards down, and that some rise in cases was expected.

Dr Satya Prakash Yadav, director of paediatric haematology oncology and bone marrow transplant at Medanta Hospital, said, “It is too soon to let our guards down as the pandemic is not over. People need to mask up and vaccinate children. Adults must go for booster doses.”

Dr Manoj Goel, director for pulmonology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “With the slackening of Covid restrictions, some rise in Covid cases is expected. The situation is under control and the number of hospitalisations is less but people should continue to wear masks and ensure their vaccination at an appropriate time.”

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers for the precautionary dose in the 18-60 age group increased on Tuesday compared to the first two days, with 715 doses administered to this age group. On Monday, 260 doses and 304 doses on Sunday were administered to this age group.

A total of 1,326 precautionary doses were administered in the Gurugram district on Tuesday with 534 doses administered to the 60+ age group.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,845 doses were administered, including 907 first doses and 1,612 second doses. Till now, over 5.09 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.