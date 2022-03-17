Gurugram: Residents can now pay for bus tickets through Paytm

Residents will now be able to pay for city bus tickets through Paytm, said officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the 20th meeting of Board of Directors of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL). During the meeting, Sudhir Rajpal, CEO of GMDA, approved the procurement of 450 electronic ticketing machines from Paytm for cashless payment system.

“The CEO approved procurement of 450 machines for cashless payments in city buses through Paytm, as discussions were already underway with the company... This will help residents and make travelling in the city easier. Further meetings will take place in the coming weeks and a timeline as to when the facility will be made available will also be decided,” said a senior official from GMDA privy to the matter.

In the meeting, the board also approved the proposal of Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) for providing transaction advisory services to GMCBL regarding procurement of 100 CNG operated midi or mini buses on gross cost contract basis. The total cost of the project is ₹81. 25 lakh, excluding GST.

The CIRT is a joint initiative of the ministry of shipping and transport and the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings. The institute has been offering technical training and automobile component testing services to the state transport undertakings fraternity for the last 45 years.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during the ninth authority meeting of the GMDA held in December, approved a proposal for adding 100 mini buses to the city’s fleet. During the authority meeting, the CEO had informed that 32 possible routes have been identified for the city bus service.