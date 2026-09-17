Gurugram residents flag sewage overflow, waterlogging around Tulip Chowk

Residents of Sector 69 on Wednesday alleged that roads around Tulip Chowk were waterlogged due to sewer overflow, with stagnant sewage and slush accumulating at the busy intersection. They said around eight residential societies are located near the chowk and alleged that sewage from the surrounding societies frequently overflows onto the roads.

Pumping provides only temporary relief, residents say, as stagnant water damages RMC roads and forces vendors onto footpaths around the busy intersection. (HT)

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Residents said the problem is persistent and that pumping out the accumulated water has provided only temporary relief, while the absence of a proper sewerage and drainage network has worsened the situation.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said work to lay sewer lines and develop a drainage network had begun in the area, which currently lacks both. “The drainage work is expected to be completed within the next six months. Work on the sewer line has also started and is likely to take a few months to complete,” he added.

Residents, however, alleged that untreated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) of nearby societies is also being discharged onto the roads because of inadequate capacity and the lack of a proper sewerage network.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is no proper sewerage infrastructure in the area. The STP capacity in almost every Tulip society in the sector is less than half of what is required. Societies are left with little option but to discharge the STP water onto the roads,” said Ajay Pal Singh, RWA president of Tulip Ivory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no proper sewerage infrastructure in the area. The STP capacity in almost every Tulip society in the sector is less than half of what is required. Societies are left with little option but to discharge the STP water onto the roads,” said Ajay Pal Singh, RWA president of Tulip Ivory. {{/usCountry}}

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A waterlogged stretch of a road at Tulip Chowk, Sector 69, as seen on Monday. (HT)

RK Jaiswal, a resident, said, “We have complained repeatedly, but no agency is taking responsibility. Residents are left to suffer, with no permanent solution in sight.”

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Residents said frequent water accumulation had also damaged the ready-mix concrete (RMC) road. “Because of frequent water accumulation on roads, the condition of ready-mix concrete (RMC) roads has also deteriorated,” he said.

Several local cart vendors and hawkers were also seen moving their carts onto the footpaths to avoid stagnant water on the road. “This has become a daily problem. The water is filthy, and when the sewer overflows, customers stop coming to us. We also don’t want to keep our carts in such conditions, but we have no choice,” said Raju Kumar, a local cart owner.

“Officials come and pump out the water, but that is only a temporary measure,” he added.

Shailesh Ranjan, facility head overseeing STP operations at Tulip societies, denied the allegations and said all societies under Tulip have functional STPs. “What residents are alleging is untrue. Our STPs are operational and have sufficient capacity. We are paying a hefty amount to tankers to dispose of the treated water at horticulture land,” he said.

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The ongoing infrastructure work is expected to address the drainage and sewerage deficiencies, according to the GMDA official. Until the networks are completed, residents said they would continue to face waterlogging and sewage overflow around Tulip Chowk.