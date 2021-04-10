Gurugram Sector 9 gets community-based water purification plant

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has installed a community water system (CWS) at Ambedkar Park in Sector 9, to provide filtered water to the residents at affordable rates, according to a release issued by the civic body on Saturday.

A litre of filtered water is for 50 paise.

It is the fourth such facility to be opened in the city; the other three facilities are in Sector 34, Civil Lines and Sheetla Colony.

Mayor Madhu Azad, who inaugurated the facility, said in her speech that 75 more such facilities will be set up across the city in the next two to three years.

The MCG, in collaboration with the Water Health India Private Limited (WHIPL) and the Jaldhaara Foundation (JF), has established the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model facility. The civic body is providing land, a source of water, and electricity connection in this venture. The WHIPL and the JF will look after the maintenance and daily operations of the facility.

“In such a type of facility, the water is passed through a six-stage purification process — which includes various stages of conventional filtration, membrane-based purification, and ultraviolet disinfection to ensure that the water quality meets the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ISI standards,” said Azad, adding that it is vital to drink clean water for a healthy body. She attributed the reason behind most of the diseases to impure or unfit drinking water.