Gurugram Sector 99’s ₹62cr power substation gets GMDA’s nod

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has accorded in-principle approval and granted right of way (RoW) to Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) for laying the 220 kV transmission line required to operationalise the upcoming 220 kV substation in Sector 99, officials said on Wednesday.

HVPNL officials said the 220 kV substation will be constructed at a cost of ₹62 crore, while the cost of laying the transmission line will be finalised after the completion of the final survey.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena with managing director, HVPNL, Dr Aditya Dahiya and senior officers of both agencies. GMDA has also constituted a joint committee to inspect the proposed alignment, finalise the RoW along the Dwarka Expressway within the next 10 days and ensure that no existing utility infrastructure is affected during the execution of the project.

According to GMDA officials, around 19 unipoles are proposed to be installed for the transmission line that will energise the 220 kV substation. Once operational, the substation is expected to improve the quality and reliability of power supply in Sectors 99, 101, 102, 103 and 104 of New Gurugram. HVPNL officials said it will take around one year to complete the installation of the unipoles and transmission infrastructure.

“Issues concerning the alignment of the transmission line have been resolved in principle, and directions have been issued that the proposal be taken forward while ensuring that existing GMDA utility infrastructure remains unaffected. The authority will extend full support in providing the required ROW to HVPNL for the benefit of the public at large. Once commissioned, the 220 kV substation at Sector 99 will substantially improve the reliability and quality of power supply for the fast-growing sectors of New Gurugram,” said PC Meena.

HVPNL officials said the utility had sought permission to utilise the available GMDA RoW along the Dwarka Expressway for laying the 220 kV Line-In Line-Out (LILO) transmission line connecting the new substation with the Daulatabad feeder and further linking it with Manesar.

“This is a positive development, as it will help in upgrading the power infrastructure in the area. A large number of condominiums and their residents around Sector 99 will be able to get better quality power supply. The ground and trenching survey for the proposed alignment has already been completed,” said KK Sarkar, superintending engineer, HVPNL.

Sarkar said a final survey will soon be conducted to determine the exact number of poles, following which tenders will be floated. The work is expected to take around a year.