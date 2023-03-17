Gurugram sees first H3N2 case in 4-year-old

Leena Dhankhar

Gurugram on Friday reported its first case of H3N2 influenza after a four-year-old boy tested positive on March 15, health officials said. The boy’s family has been isolated, the officials added.

The boy’s condition was said to be stable, the officials said, adding that the virus situation was under control in the district and there was no need to panic.

According to the officials, the boy does not have a travel history.

Gurugram chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav advised people to be cautious. “H3N2 infection has symptoms similar to common flu and is easily manageable. It spreads fast so we need to be cautious with children below the age of five years and citizens above the age of 60 years. Those with existing pulmonary issues too need to be cautious,” he said.

Yadav said that a letter has been received from the Union health ministry and the state headquarters, following which measures have been taken in the district to control the possible spread of the infection.

“We have formed 300 teams so far and a total of 136 samples have tested for H3N2 of which one case has been found positive till now. The boy’s sample was collected on March 15 who has a history of cough, cold and fever for past seven days,” he said.

At present, the child is asymptomatic, and has no travel history. The child is isolated and his seven family members have been traced and put under surveillance. Samples of two of the family members were collected on Friday and sent for testing , officials said.

Yadav said a dedicated ward has also been set up at the civil hospital in Sector 10 and necessary medicines have been arranged. “All testing facilities and kits are available in the district. A sufficient number rapid response teams are on standby in the district for active surveillance and they have been directed to keep a close watch,” he said.

Yadav advised that residents should wear masks and follow social distancing in crowded places. People should stay hydrated and exercise regularly, he said.