Gurugram sees twin fires, bus blaze within hours

Two major fires within hours in Gurugram tore through a plastic factory-cum-godown in Bajghera early Sunday and a slum cluster near Sikanderpur late Saturday night, while a city bus also caught fire on Sunday afternoon, intensifying concerns over fire safety in densely populated and unregulated areas, officials said.

Fires broke out across warehouse, slum and bus within hours; officials cite wind, combustibles and engine fault as likely triggers. (HT)

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According to fire officials, the first blaze was reported around 2am at a warehouse storing plastic scrap, polystyrene and other highly combustible materials. The fire spread rapidly, fuelled by the nature of the materials. Workers initially tried to control it but alerted authorities around 4.20am as the situation worsened.

Blaze at the warehouse in Bajhghera on Sunday. (HT)

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{{^usCountry}} “Around 12 fire tenders were deployed and took nearly nine hours to douse the blaze. Police evacuated nearby areas as a precaution. The unit is located amid a cluster of scrap-processing facilities, with two adjoining wood warehouses which were also engulfed,” said Narendra Singh Yadav, fire officer, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Around 12 fire tenders were deployed and took nearly nine hours to douse the blaze. Police evacuated nearby areas as a precaution. The unit is located amid a cluster of scrap-processing facilities, with two adjoining wood warehouses which were also engulfed,” said Narendra Singh Yadav, fire officer, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The area is surrounded by residential societies, including Zara Rosa and Parina High Rise, along with Bajghera village. Thick smoke spread to nearby apartments, affecting visibility and alarming residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The area is surrounded by residential societies, including Zara Rosa and Parina High Rise, along with Bajghera village. Thick smoke spread to nearby apartments, affecting visibility and alarming residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The factories near the site are unregulated... Firefighters were forced to navigate treacherous, cratered roads and in near-total darkness. With summer just starting, this administrative apathy is putting our entire community at risk,” said Kshitij Sharma, general secretary, Tata La Vida RWA, Sector 113. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The factories near the site are unregulated... Firefighters were forced to navigate treacherous, cratered roads and in near-total darkness. With summer just starting, this administrative apathy is putting our entire community at risk,” said Kshitij Sharma, general secretary, Tata La Vida RWA, Sector 113. {{/usCountry}}

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Fire officials said the presence of large quantities of plastic hampered operations, though workers removing materials helped limit damage. “The presence of large quantities of plastic significantly hampered firefighting efforts. However, workers at the site began removing materials soon after the fire broke out, which helped limit the extent of the damage. Fire operations are still underway,” an official said.

A slum cluster gutted in Sikanderpur on late Saturday. (HT)

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In a separate incident around 7.35pm Saturday, a fire swept through a slum cluster near Sikanderpur, destroying over 100 huts. Teams from DLF Fire Service and Haryana Fire Service responded, deploying eight tenders.

Officials said the fire likely started in a hut and spread quickly due to strong winds, with LPG cylinder explosions intensifying the blaze. Firefighters faced access issues due to narrow lanes and battled the fire for around six hours. “No casualties have been reported. The fire has been brought under control,” said Mohit Sharma, chief warden, Civil Defense (Gurugram).

In another incident on Sunday around 2pm, a Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd. bus caught fire near Huda City Centre metro station. Fire officials said the blaze originated from the engine at the rear of the bus. The driver noticed the fire, parked the vehicle near the women’s police station in Sector 51, and evacuated around 40 passengers on board.

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The bus was completely charred by the time fire teams reached the spot. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Officials added that firefighting efforts were strained as personnel have been on strike for over 18 days. Private tenders from Maruti, M2K and Haldiram assisted, while Haryana Roadways drivers helped operate vehicles.

Investigations into the total losses are underway.

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