District traffic police are set to launch a campaign to repair broken road signs and repaint missing road markings at key city intersections, officials said on Saturday.

Gurugram to fix broken road signs, faded markings at key junctions

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Earlier in February, the district road safety committee (DRSC) reviewed the city’s eight busy stretches, including Iffco Chowk, Sector 33, Sikanderpur and Khoh, and found that broken signs and missing markings were a common issue.

“Letters were issued last week to respective road-owning agencies to carry out restoration. Traffic police officials will remain alert and notify the concerned civic bodies in their areas to expedite the restoration work,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot told HT on Friday.

An HT spot check on Saturday found that several road safety signs on link roads near Sector 54 metro station, Golf Course Extension and Old Railway Road were either broken or displaced. Markings had also faded on multiple patches of Sohna Road, Rajiv Chowk, and Subhash Chowk, leading to irregular vehicular movement and congestion during peak hours. On Golf Course Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the signs were not visible from a distance due to inadequate pruning.

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{{^usCountry}} Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways), told HT on Friday: “The vigilance teams will remain in touch with concerned Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials through a one-point contact system to fast-track the repairs. Haphazard driving due to faded markings often leads to accidents on high-speed corridors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters and highways), told HT on Friday: “The vigilance teams will remain in touch with concerned Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials through a one-point contact system to fast-track the repairs. Haphazard driving due to faded markings often leads to accidents on high-speed corridors.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday evening, poor lane discipline was evident at major city intersections. Motorists were seen weaving between lanes at Rajiv Chowk, where road markings had faded. Several road signs along the SPR and at Vatika Chowk were also not clearly visible due to a lack of pruning. Pedestrians were seen walking over faded zebra crossings at Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday evening, poor lane discipline was evident at major city intersections. Motorists were seen weaving between lanes at Rajiv Chowk, where road markings had faded. Several road signs along the SPR and at Vatika Chowk were also not clearly visible due to a lack of pruning. Pedestrians were seen walking over faded zebra crossings at Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Markings and signage are low-hanging interventions for improving road safety and preventing accidents. Fixing the basic road features without further delay is intended to nudge a behavioural change among commuters to follow traffic rules,” Gehlot said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Markings and signage are low-hanging interventions for improving road safety and preventing accidents. Fixing the basic road features without further delay is intended to nudge a behavioural change among commuters to follow traffic rules,” Gehlot said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the list of stretches with similar problems will be forwarded to the civic bodies, followed by addressing illumination-related concerns on stretches like Ghata and MDI Chowk flyovers.

Officials said they are also planning to streamline traffic movement on the Gwal Pahari T-point through signage interventions.

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