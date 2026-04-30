Gurugram to get 15-day MCG cleanliness drive from May 1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a 15-day cleanliness drive titled “New Thinking, New City” from May 1, 2026, aimed at making Gurugram cleaner, greener, and more sustainable through citizen participation.

Initiative includes rallies, awareness programmes, market drives and enforcement steps to strengthen waste management practices and promote sustainable habits. (HT Archive)

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The campaign will open with a cleanliness rally and awareness programmes, with participation expected from residents, volunteers, and social organisations. Teams will conduct door-to-door outreach to educate households on segregating wet, dry, sanitary, and e-waste.

Officials said the drive will feature daily theme-based activities, including awareness campaigns, promotion of the “4 Bin, 1 Habit” model, and resident welfare association (RWA) meetings to boost community participation. Authorities will also identify and clean garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

Ward-level drives, sanitation campaigns in markets and mandis, and training sessions for shopkeepers and street vendors are planned. The MCG will enforce penalties on single-use plastic while promoting alternatives through initiatives such as “Bring Plastic, Take a Cloth Bag”. Social media contests and youth-led campaigns will further amplify outreach.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the campaign aims to improve waste segregation at source, reduce plastic consumption, enhance sanitation standards, and foster civic responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the campaign aims to improve waste segregation at source, reduce plastic consumption, enhance sanitation standards, and foster civic responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said, “Making Gurugram clean and beautiful is a shared responsibility. Through the ‘New Thinking, New City’ campaign, we aim to make citizens aware and make them active participants in this transformation. Only through public participation can we achieve lasting cleanliness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said, “Making Gurugram clean and beautiful is a shared responsibility. Through the ‘New Thinking, New City’ campaign, we aim to make citizens aware and make them active participants in this transformation. Only through public participation can we achieve lasting cleanliness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “This campaign is about behavioural change… Special focus will be laid on waste segregation at source, reduction in plastic usage, and the use of technology for monitoring and implementation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “This campaign is about behavioural change… Special focus will be laid on waste segregation at source, reduction in plastic usage, and the use of technology for monitoring and implementation.” {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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