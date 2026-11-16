Gurugram traffic police issue over 700 challans for drunk driving in 14 days

The Gurugram traffic police issued over 700 challans and impounded seven vehicles for drunk driving during an enforcement drive conducted between November 1 and 14, officials said on Sunday. Special checks were carried out on major roads and at vulnerable locations across the city at night.

The department said the enforcement drive would continue as part of efforts to ensure road safety and deter motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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Warning that drunk driving poses a major road safety concern and puts the lives of other motorists and commuters at risk, the traffic police said the drive aims to curb the practice and reduce the possibility of road accidents.

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Officials said that traffic police teams set up special checkpoints at key locations at night to identify motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

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Action against offenders is also taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. In addition to being issued challans, motorists caught driving under the influence of alcohol are liable to have their driving licences suspended for three months, as per the prescribed rules, the traffic police said.

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The department said the enforcement drive would continue as part of efforts to ensure road safety and deter motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol.