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Gurugram trains sanitation staff for Swachh Survekshan push

Capacity-building session focuses on survey parameters, monitoring and community engagement to strengthen outcomes and sustain cleanliness gains.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday organised a capacity-building workshop for assistant sanitation inspectors and sanitation inspectors to improve its performance in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, officials said.

Gurugram trains sanitation staff for Swachh Survekshan push

The session, held at the MCG office, focused on familiarising field-level staff with survey parameters, procedures and best practices to enhance Gurugram’s national cleanliness ranking.

Additional Municipal commissioner Ravindra Yadav said Swachh Survekshan is “not merely a competition but an important mechanism to strengthen urban sanitation systems,” adding that inspectors play a critical role as their efficiency and monitoring directly impact outcomes.

Officials trained participants on field photography, site inspection and reporting, handling citizen feedback, and adherence to sanitation standards. They were also briefed on data uploading through mobile applications, a key component of survey documentation.

Inspections will cover residential areas, markets, public spaces, drains and waste disposal sites, with emphasis on consistency, transparency and accuracy in reporting, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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