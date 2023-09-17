Gurugram: Two held for duping hundreds on social media app

Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly duping a 23-year-old executive of a private company of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of liking links on social media platforms, Gurugram police said on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Hariom Singh alias Ravi and Mohit Kumar, both residents of Julana in Jind.

The suspects were identified as Hariom Singh alias Ravi and Mohit Kumar, both residents of Julana in Jind. The police team arrested Singh from Palam Vihar and Kumar from his village, said police. The suspects were taken on two days police remand.

Police has recovered ₹40,000 cash, two mobile phones and ATM cards from their possessions.

Police said the victim, identified as Anuj Kaushik, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Sector 3. He had received a call on August 7 that they will be sending task-based links on Telegram for a part time online job. Police said the job offer was from a landline number of Ghaziabad and he started receiving links on Telegram.

Varun Dhaiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Kaushik invested ₹55,000 on the same day he received the call and received ₹150, ₹13,300, ₹1550 and ₹1550 as profit on his investment of one day to lure him. “On August 8 and 9 he invested ₹18 lakh to earn more profits but was duped. When he asked the suspects to return his money they refused to repay the amount along with the hefty profits shown to have earned by him that he suspected foul play,” he said.

Police said that as per the trick the suspects initially, made him spend small amounts and promised hefty commissions.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime (west) police station said that they received a compliant on August 10 and they launched a probe. “We collected details from the bank and after verifying the claims a case was registered on August 21 under sections 420 (cheating ) and section 66D of information technology act.

Police said during questioning, the suspects revealed that they used to contact people, via the Telegram social networking app and they offered them jobs and asked them to like some links which were sent by them to earn profits. “The victims were offered jobs with some fake company and were asked to open the links and like it. The first time they did that, they were paid ₹150 and later the amount went up to ₹7,500, police said. The complainants were then told to pay money for higher returns. To get their money back, they were asked to keep investing. Upon refusal, they were told they had lost the invested amount,” said Dahiya.

