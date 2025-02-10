Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 10, 2025, is 23.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.03 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.31 °C and 28.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 301.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|23.89
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|24.76
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|23.96
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|22.18
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|24.72
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|26.30
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|27.43
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.