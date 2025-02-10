Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 10, 2025, is 23.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.03 °C and 27.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:08 PM. Gurugram weather update on February 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.31 °C and 28.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 301.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 11, 2025 23.89 Few clouds February 12, 2025 24.76 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 23.96 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 22.18 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 24.72 Few clouds February 16, 2025 26.30 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 27.43 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.8 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.53 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.14 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.63 °C Few clouds Delhi 24.46 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.