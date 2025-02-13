Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 13, 2025, is 19.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.02 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 27.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 175.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 14, 2025
|19.72
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|23.95
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|24.89
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|26.13
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|26.89
|Scattered clouds
|February 19, 2025
|27.46
|Broken clouds
|February 20, 2025
|27.02
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025
