Gurugram: Woman dies after jumping from flyover at Rajiv Chowk, probe on

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from a flyover at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, said police.

The incident took place around 2pm and the traffic police were the first responders as they were deployed at the spot to monitor the impact of the trial run of the new traffic plan at Rajiv Chowk.

Police said the traffic police personnel rushed the woman to a government hospital in Sector-10 in an ambulance that was already there at the spot. The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, said police.

A video of the incident also went viral, which police said was recorded by a man who was standing 100m away from the spot. Police said the woman sat on the concrete wall of the flyover and then jumped.

According to police, the woman was pursuing her post graduation. She lived with her mother and brother at Sector-33. Her father is in the army.

Public relation officer of Gurugram police Subash Boken said the woman left her home after informing her mother that she was not feeling well and that she would be back home soon. Soon after, she reached the flyover at Rajiv Chowk and jumped from there.

The girl has not left behind any suicide note. Even her family members have not been able to tell why she took the extreme step, said police.

“The woman’s family does not suspect anyone for their daughter’s suicide. No written complaint has been submitted. Police will conduct an inquiry in the matter,” he said.

Boken said the girl’s mobile phone was recovered from the spot and sent to forensic experts for examination.

Police said her body has been kept at the mortuary and would be handed over to her family after an autopsy on Sunday.