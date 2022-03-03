Gurugram: Woman found dead at home, husband booked for murder

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her rented house in Kanhai colony in Sushant Lok on Wednesday. Police have launched a manhunt for her husband, who is on the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as a native of Panna in Madhya Pradesh. According to police, they received a complaint from her son, who said that his mother married the suspect, identified to be a resident of Delhi.

The boy’s father left them three years ago and he and his mother were living with the suspect for the last five months .

Jasveer Singh, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said the suspect used to work as a labourer and earlier lived in Wazirabad village. “The couple often fought with each other. The suspect was an alcoholic and also a drug addict. He recently left work and stayed at home, putting the burden of running the house on the woman,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said on Tuesday evening, a scuffle broke out between the couple, following which the son went to Wazirabad village with an acquaintance and slept there at night. “When the son reached home around 9:30am on Wednesday, he found his mother lying dead and the suspect missing,” said Singh.

The woman’s son informed the landlord and police, following which a team from Sushant Lok police station reached the spot.

Police said the son alleged his mother was killed by her second husband. “There were marks on the woman’s neck. The post-mortem report revealed she was strangled to death,” said the SHO.