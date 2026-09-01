Gurugram woman injured in fall after ‘entering pvt property to rescue pet cat’

An attempt to rescue her pet cat resulted in severe injuries for a 27-year-old woman who allegedly slipped and fell around 15 feet after a temporary steel roof of a locked house in Gurugram’s Sector 25 gave way.

The woman suffered a head injury and leg fracture after falling through a shed roof inside a locked private property. (HT)

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The woman, who also lives in the area, is currently undergoing treatmentfor head injury and leg fracture along with other minor injuriesat a private hospital in Sector-43, said police, adding her condition was stable.

The incident took place around 5.10pm on Sunday after the woman’s two-year-old cat escaped from her apartment and climbed onto a shed-like structure of a locked house in the neighbourhood. “The woman, along with her roommate, misled the security guards and snuck into a business park campus near their home to search for the cat. She spotted the cat on the roof of a locked house adjacent to the park,” said a police official.

The woman climbed the peripheral wall of the business park and walked over to the shed-like structure covering an outside area of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} The shed suddenly cracked, causing her to fall to the ground, through a gap in an iron grill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shed suddenly cracked, causing her to fall to the ground, through a gap in an iron grill. {{/usCountry}}

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The roommate immediately called a mobile application-based ambulance service, which reached the spot within five minutes, said Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Turan.

“However, the paramedical team soon realised the gravity of the situation as they could not gain access to the victim since the spot where she was lying was a private one and secured with an iron grill,” he said.

They alerted the police control room, following which police personnel and firefighters from the sector 29 fire station reached the spot within 15-20 minutes.

“The firefighters cut open the grill installed to secure the private compound and were then able to rescue the woman, who was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was reported to be stable,” he said.

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Turan said the rescue operation lasted 35-40 minutes. The cat was picked up by the roommate and is also safe, police said.

No legal action was taken in the incident so far.