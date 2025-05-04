Gurugram: Woman’s corpse found in bag in creek along Sunset Boulevard Road

The corpse of an unidentified woman was found in a bad in a creek along the Sunset Boulevard Road near Khusbu Chowk in Gurugram on Saturday, police said, adding that the victim was likely aged 35-40 years and murdered on Thursday or Friday night. The victim was wearing a denim trousers and a top. The trolley bag in which the body was found. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The body was stuffed inside a trolley bag, which was spotted at 11.30am by a woman working for a non-government organisation (NGO) that does plantation work for the Haryana forest department in the creek.

“A team works at the creek every day. The woman spotted the bag and saw that it was infested with flies and ants. She then informed me, and I informed the police control room. Police arrived on the scene, opened the bag and found the body inside,” Ashok Kumar, who works for the NGO, told HT.

“There must have been at least two suspects involved in disposing of the body as the bag was tossed over an iron fence which was at least seven feet high. The spot along the stretch of the road where the body was recovered is a blind spot in terms of CCTV surveillance as no camera is installed there,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the suspects likely reached the spot in a car either from MG Road or from Faridabad-Gurugram Road late at night.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer of the Sushant Lok police station, said that they were scanning several CCTV cameras of all the intersections which are connected to the stretch of the road.

“The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy. We have shared a photograph with the Delhi and Faridabad Police,” he said.