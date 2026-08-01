Gurugram: DC office, district court gets hoax bomb threat

A hoax bomb threat email sent to the Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office and the newly inaugurated Tower of Justice on Friday morning triggered a security scare, prompting extensive searches before authorities declared the alert a false alarm.

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Police said the email was received at 8.20am, following which bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to the mini-secretariat in Sector 11, which houses the deputy commissioner’s office and other key government departments. The Tower of Justice – Gurugram’s new judicial complex with 56 courtrooms – was also evacuated and checked.

“Police teams were immediately deployed to both locations. Since the email was received early in the morning, there were fewer staff members on the premises. Both locations were thoroughly sanitised and no suspicious object was found,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.

He said the threat was eventually declared a hoax, though the investigation is continuing.

“The email is being analysed and teams are tracing the IP address from where it was sent,” Turan added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the email specified timings for the alleged attacks, claiming the district courts would be targeted around 2.11pm and the deputy commissioner’s office at 3.11pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the email specified timings for the alleged attacks, claiming the district courts would be targeted around 2.11pm and the deputy commissioner’s office at 3.11pm. {{/usCountry}}

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At the Tower of Justice, court proceedings were suspended as a precaution until security checks were completed.

Rahul Dhankhar, secretary of the District Bar Association, said court functioning would remain suspended until the bomb disposal squad completed its inspection and declared the premises safe.

The incident comes less than three weeks after another hoax bomb threat email targeted the mini-secretariat and nine schools in Gurugram, triggering evacuations and large-scale security checks. Police had then said the email originated from an IP address traced to Bangladesh.

Officials said the email also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs registered against CJP protestors. It further referred to the bombing of the Delhi Parliament building if the demands were not met.