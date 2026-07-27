Gurugram: Man held for posing as Himachal SP, seeking power restoration

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly impersonating a superintendent of police (SP) from Himachal Pradesh and attempting to pressure the station house officer (SHO) of DLF Sector 29 police station into restoring the electricity supply of a showroom in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

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According to police, the accused called the SHO’s official mobile phone on Saturday and introduced himself as “SP Chandan Singh” of the Himachal Pradesh Police. Investigators said he allegedly demanded that the power supply to a showroom in Mega Mall be restored immediately and invoked the name of the director general of police (DGP) in an apparent attempt to influence the SHO into taking immediate action.

Police said the SHO grew suspicious of the caller’s identity and ordered a verification. A police team was sent to ascertain the facts, following which officers found that the caller was not a police officer but a resident of Neb Sarai in South Delhi. The accused was arrested from Gurugram later the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that the showroom belonged to his wife and that the mall management had disconnected its electricity supply. Investigators said he impersonated a senior police officer in an attempt to pressure local police into ensuring that the power connection was restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that the showroom belonged to his wife and that the mall management had disconnected its electricity supply. Investigators said he impersonated a senior police officer in an attempt to pressure local police into ensuring that the power connection was restored. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered at DLF Sector 29 police station under Section 204 (personating public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused had used the same method on previous occasions or contacted any other public officials while posing as a police officer.