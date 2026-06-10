Gurugram: Open manholes, sewage choke key Sec 69 link road to SPR

Residents, migrants and corporate employees on an 800-metre stretch of Kushal Chowk Road in Sector 69 have been battling unsanitary conditions for months, with six uncovered manholes, stagnant wastewater, foul odour from daily domestic discharge and large potholes from nearby construction making the road hazardous. Local authorities are yet to provide a permanent solution despite repeated complaints.

Locals say complaints have gone unanswered for six months as wastewater stagnates daily and ride-hailing services avoid the area. (HT)

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The road connects Kushal Colony and Avenue 69 to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). A spot check on Thursday found open manholes submerged beneath stagnant wastewater, with corporate employees struggling to cross safely. App-based ride-hailing services either refused access or charged higher fares.

“This is a key connecting route to the SPR for nearby growing localities like Kushal Colony and Avenue 69. A large number of corporate employees who have come to the city with aspirations are made to suffer its hardships due to persistent neglect from the maintenance agencies,” said Sonika, a Sector 69 resident who has been posting videos of the road on social media for over 30 days.

Resident Chethan Chaudhary noted that hundreds of paying guest accommodations have emerged in the area over the years, but sanitation infrastructure has not kept pace. “Repeated complaints to the civic bodies went unheard. The sewer water mostly remains clogged during the day, and it refills every night,” he said, adding the situation has persisted for six months.

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Officials blame inadequate disposal infrastructure and blocked channels, with maintenance responsibilities still awaiting handover. (HT)

{{^usCountry}} Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) attributed the problem to deficiencies in the wastewater disposal system on the private road. “Two colonies share a small-sized disposal channel on the private road that does not have proper interconnection points, and often excessive construction further blocks it. The Urban Local Bodies department was apprised of the situation,” a senior official said, noting maintenance handovers for sewer infrastructure remain pending. GMDA officials confirmed the road is maintained by private developers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) attributed the problem to deficiencies in the wastewater disposal system on the private road. “Two colonies share a small-sized disposal channel on the private road that does not have proper interconnection points, and often excessive construction further blocks it. The Urban Local Bodies department was apprised of the situation,” a senior official said, noting maintenance handovers for sewer infrastructure remain pending. GMDA officials confirmed the road is maintained by private developers. {{/usCountry}}

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Hari Sharma, caretaker of Genpact’s corporate building, said the overflow is concentrated near colonies where rental accommodations have allegedly developed unauthorised sewer connections. “Complaints have been made to the local authorities to clear the unauthorised settlements, fuelling the problem,” Sharma said. A Smart World construction site representative said water is routinely removed through extraction pumps, with dust mitigation and road-levelling measures also undertaken.

A senior GMDA official acknowledged connectivity gaps, noting that a 900-mm diameter RCC-covered master sewer line has been laid along the SPR. Extension work is pending in court-stayed areas in Sectors 69 and 70, with legal clearances being sought near Tulip Societies and Rambir ki Dhanim before the network becomes operational. It will then connect to a proposed sewage treatment plant at Behrampur in Sector 72. No deadline has been provided due to uncertainty surrounding the required legal clearances.

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Residents fear conditions will deteriorate further. “Frequent rains will lead to knee-deep water accumulation, further exacerbating the existing waterlogging problem, especially as there are no nearby alternative routes,” said Kajal, a resident.