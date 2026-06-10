Gurugram: Open manholes, sewage choke key Sec 69 link road to SPR

Residents, migrants and corporate employees on an 800-metre stretch of Kushal Chowk Road in Sector 69 have been battling unsanitary conditions for months, with six uncovered manholes, stagnant wastewater, foul odour from daily domestic discharge and large potholes from nearby construction making the road hazardous. Local authorities are yet to provide a permanent solution despite repeated complaints. Locals say complaints have gone unanswered for six months as wastewater stagnates daily and ride-hailing services avoid the area. (HT)

The road connects Kushal Colony and Avenue 69 to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). A spot check on Thursday found open manholes submerged beneath stagnant wastewater, with corporate employees struggling to cross safely. App-based ride-hailing services either refused access or charged higher fares.

“This is a key connecting route to the SPR for nearby growing localities like Kushal Colony and Avenue 69. A large number of corporate employees who have come to the city with aspirations are made to suffer its hardships due to persistent neglect from the maintenance agencies,” said Sonika, a Sector 69 resident who has been posting videos of the road on social media for over 30 days.

Resident Chethan Chaudhary noted that hundreds of paying guest accommodations have emerged in the area over the years, but sanitation infrastructure has not kept pace. “Repeated complaints to the civic bodies went unheard. The sewer water mostly remains clogged during the day, and it refills every night,” he said, adding the situation has persisted for six months.