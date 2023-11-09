Gurugram’s air severe for third time this November

The air quality in Gurugram stayed in the severe zone on Thursday with the city recording an air quality index (AQI) of 404, for the third time since November 4, when it recorded the first severe air day this winter, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An anti-smog gun sprays water on the Gurugram-Sohna Road near the Vatika Chowk underpass in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the streak of ‘severe’ air quality in neighbouring Delhi continued on Thursday with the Capital logging an AQI of 437. Delhi’s air was in the “severe” range for four consecutive days from November 3 to 6, the fifth longest spell (defined here as consecutive days of “severe” air) since 2016, but one that arrived the earliest among the five.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday formed 10 teams to sprinkle treated water on colony roads after residents asked the civic body to implement dust control measures.

Officials said that a zone-wise schedule was prepared for all the plotted colonies and supervisors were deployed with each water tractor, civic officials said, and added that the supervisors will have to file report with senior officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG, said, “The water sprinklers will help dust to settle down and reduce pollution levels in residential areas. Residents had requested that children be able to play in the parks as due to the dust they have stopped sending kids outside. We have sprinkled water on trees as well.”

“These vehicles will be operated on the roads/areas which are most polluted and from where complaints were registered such as Sector 57, Sector 52, Sector 46, Sector 21 , Sector 22A, Sector 10A, Sector 60 to 71 and Sector 17,” he said.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that administration is expecting RWAs to carry out water sprinkling to curb pollution. Unfortunately, no resources have been provided to RWA to carry out water sprinkling in Sector 45.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If resources are aligned to RWA Sector 45, we will be happy to share this responsibility and help the district administration in curbing pollution,” he said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, member, Ardee City RWA and co-convener UGR, said that only MCG can help residents to control pollution. “The water sprinklers need to be monitored so that the residents know which all areas are covered and the response from the RWAs,” she said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON