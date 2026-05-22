Gurugram’s gig workers struggle as temperatures soar to 44°C

As scorching conditions persist in Gurugram, with the maximum temperature remaining above 40°C for four consecutive days, outdoor labourers and gig workers who spend long hours in the sun are finding it hard to cope.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C on Thursday (Parveen Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the authorities yet to set up temporary resting sheds, workers said their resting spots during long shifts are restricted to business parks, green belts and labour canteens across the city.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C on Thursday, two degrees lower than the previous day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the past two days, the mercury rose sharply to 43.7°C on Tuesday before touching the season’s high of 44°C on Wednesday.

Sonu Singh, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh who became a delivery rider three months ago, said these were the harshest weather conditions he has worked in.

“With no designated resting spot, the only stopovers I have are either parking lots outside malls or green belts. No compensatory benefits are provided by the companies during extreme weather conditions,” Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 15 to 20 gig workers were seen resting in the green belt on Sohna Road near Vatika Business Park on Thursday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 15 to 20 gig workers were seen resting in the green belt on Sohna Road near Vatika Business Park on Thursday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Anil Kumar, hailing from Banda and who took up instant domestic deliveries a few weeks ago, said incentives largely remain between ₹400 and ₹600 for 25 to 35 deliveries across platforms.

“Some refuelling benefits will go a long way in ensuring that riders earn at least ₹50 to ₹60 for each three- to five-kilometre delivery,” Kumar said.

Echoing similar concerns, Surender (single name) from Bihar said no electrolytes or relief are provided to gig workers during heatwave conditions.

“Earnings through 12-hour shifts are crucial for the survival of my family in this city,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials at the district labour department acknowledged the mounting pressure on outdoor workers during peak summer months.

“As a result, the average daily footfall has marginally increased at some Atal Antyodaya canteens run by five self-help groups. Gig workers and labourers mostly come between 11am and 2pm for subsidised meals priced at ₹10,” said Ashok Nain, deputy director of industrial safety and health (IS&H) in Haryana’s labour department.

Officials added that around 26 canteens across Gurugram cater to about 7,500 workers daily. The monthly footfall ranges between 5,500 and 19,300 across five base kitchens and 22 mobile canteens run through food trucks and vans, they said.

According to labour department data, around 4,980 labourers are served one meal daily at mobile canteens opened near labour chowks and areas with significant construction activity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among them, canteens in Udyog Vihar (332), near Iffco Chowk (300), near GD Goenka Chowk in Sohna (395), and Sikanderpur labour chowk (303) record the highest daily footfall.

“The base kitchen behind the Potash Research Centre in Sector 23 caters to gig workers from 15 nearby warehouses and records the highest daily footfall of 646,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the timing of meals, from 12pm to 3pm, often leads to spoilage during summer.

“The temperatures require meals to be stored properly with adequate reheating equipment; however, kitchen limitations often pose challenges in keeping the food fresh during peak summer,” a representative of one of the canteens said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, multiple proposals are under consideration for opening temporary labour sheds across the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Multiple rounds of discussions have taken place over the past six months. Once approved, these sites will become resting spots for outdoor workers,” another senior official said, without specifying a timeline.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert extending heatwave conditions in Gurugram till May 25. An advisory recommended that residents avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak hours, stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and cover their heads while outdoors.