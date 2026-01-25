Gurugram: Udyog Vihar Phase 6 commuters flag craters, open drain

Commuters and residents have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the main road in Udyog Vihar Industrial Area Phase 6 near Hero Honda Chowk, citing large potholes, craters and an uncovered drain that have made daily travel unsafe. The two-kilometre stretch sees waterlogging during monsoon, posing risks to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. (HT)

Residents said the road has been in poor condition for nearly two years and continues to worsen despite repeated complaints to authorities. The stretch has industrial units on one side and residential houses on the other, leading to heavy daily traffic.

Jagatpal Singh, a factory owner in the area, said commuters face daily hardship. “We are daily commuting on this road which is in poor condition. First, it was so difficult to know who is taking care of this road. We have met the officials several times, yet no action has been taken yet,” he said.

Locals also flagged the open drain running along the road, which has remained uncovered for years. Singh warned of potential accidents. “If the drain is not covered, an incident like the one in Noida could occur here as well. The authorities are completely ignoring this road despite the large number of people who use it every day,” he said.

Residents said the situation worsens during the monsoon when the drain overflows, causing severe waterlogging. This poses particular risks to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Deepak Maini, chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI), said the area houses around 1,200 factories and that the entire stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is in poor condition. “We were told there were plans to develop a highway or an elevated road, but nothing has materialised. Instead, the condition of the road has deteriorated,” he said.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is currently responsible for the maintenance of the two-kilometre stretch, said repair work on the road will begin within the next week. A senior NHAI official said the road was initially planned to be widened with service roads and a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The project, scheduled to start in 2019, was later merged with the Gurugram–Pataudi–Rewari highway project. In 2022, an elevated road was proposed following residents’ demands, but metro expansion plans delayed execution. All proposals were scrapped in 2025, and NHAI has now reverted to the 2019 widening and flyover plan.

An official from MCG shared that they have directed their team to get the open drainage fixed.