Gururgam: Man held for rape as 15-year-old delivers boy

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, a Class 7 student of a private school, after she delivered a male child at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on Tuesday, police said. Neither the parents nor the girl was aware of her pregnancy until she entered labour, they said. The accused was sent to judicial custody by a city court on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the man used to stay in the locality and raped the girl on multiple occasions between December 2024 and March this year. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the assault to others, they said.

A senior police official said that immediately upon receiving an alert, a police team was sent to the hospital for investigation. “The victim turned out to be a minor. Looking at her condition, we registered a case against a suspected neighbour under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector-10 police station on basis of the statement given by her father on Wednesday,” he said.

The suspect, who worked in a private firm, was married and resided in Kadipur. But, he fled the locality after vacating his rented accommodation in February this year, police said.

Police said they managed to trace him by Thursday, after which he was sent to judicial custody by a city court on Friday.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of severe abdominal pain on Tuesday, following which her parents rushed her to the hospital. After a check-up, doctors alerted the parents that their minor daughter was pregnant and was suffering from labour pains.

Police officials said that she delivered a boy the same day, following which the hospital officials alerted the Sector 10 police station about the suspected rape case.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “The suspect had threatened her with dire consequences following which she was terrified and didn’t not disclose anything to her parents or anyone else.”

“Unaware about the consequences and her physiology, she even continued to attend her school regularly while she had already become pregnant. The victim and her parents were completely unaware that she was bearing a child in her womb till the last moment when she started suffering from labour pain,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the victim was yet to be discharged from the hospital. “After she is discharged, she and her parents will be counselled by the Child Welfare Committee and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate,” he said.

Investigators said that DNA testing will be carried out to establish the suspect’s paternity in the course of the trial, before the court to ensure his conviction in the case. They said that the victim will also be provided with monetary aid, as per the law.