Gym trainer assaulted in Gurugram over professional rivalry

Police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old gym trainer from Sector 40 for allegedly assaulting another trainer in an incident of professional rivalry. Manjeet Singh allegedly assaulted Praveen Singh, a resident of Old Gurugram, on Sunday evening, police said. According to cops, Manjeet was jealous of Praveen’s popularity as most people preferred taking personal sessions from him.

Praveen was conducting a session in a Sector 40 gym when Manjeet started disturbing him. “I tried to ignore him but he kept on misbehaving and even threatened me with dire consequences. When I came out and headed towards the elevator after my session was completed, he caught hold of me and abused me. I tried to resolve the situation but he was furious. He refused to listen to me and hit me on the head with a helmet,” he said. Praveen fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely.

“Other staff members came to Praveen’s rescue and took him to a private hospital. He suffered severe injuries and received 11 stitches on his head,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime). He further said that the gym informed the police control room following which a team from the Sector 40 police station reached the spot and recorded eyewitness statements. “We recovered CCTV footage and arrested the suspect on Monday from his residence,” Sangwan said.

The gym management later sacked the suspect and barred him from entering the gym. A case under sections 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Manjeet at Sector 40 police station. He was later granted bail, police said.