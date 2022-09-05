Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hand constable arrested in bribery case

Published on Sep 05, 2022 01:57 PM IST

He was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 in the lieu of getting a compromise in a case of accident

The arrested suspect is being interrogated, said police. (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Haryana’s State Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested a head constable of DLF Phase 2 police station red handed while accepting a bribe of 2,000 in the lieu of getting a compromise in a case of accident. An FIR has been registered by the state vigilance bureau against the suspect under the anti-corruption act.

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil, a native of Uttar Pradesh to the vigilance bureau, his motorbike was hit by a speeding car near Shankar chowk on Saturday morning. He informed police and a police team reached the spot from DLF phase 2 police station.

“The case was handled by head constable Pradeep who was demanding 2000 for the compromise and I informed the vigilance bureau”, Nikhil said in his complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a team was formed that arrested the head constable red-handed on Saturday late evening while accepting a bribe.

“FIR has been registered against the suspect and we are questioning him. The suspect was produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody”, said a senior official of vigilance bureau.

