...
...
Next Story

Haryana ACB arrests Palwal cop for taking 2 lakh bribe in criminal case

Police said the ESI allegedly sought money from a retired colleague to avoid giving incriminating testimony in a 2023 honey-trap case.

Published on: Jul 09, 2026 11:11 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A team of the Haryana special vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an extended sub-inspector (ESI) on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a 2 lakh bribe from a retired colleague to turn hostile in a criminal case registered against him, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested in an ACB trap after a retired officer complained of a demand to avoid incriminating testimony in court. (File photo)
The accused was arrested in an ACB trap after a retired officer complained of a demand to avoid incriminating testimony in court. (File photo)

The suspect was in charge of an emergency response vehicle team deployed under Chandhut Police Station in Palwal, officials said. An FIR under Section 7 (penalty for public servants who demand, accept or attempt to obtain bribes) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the ACB police station in Faridabad before the trap was laid, they added.

The complainant, a retired extended assistant sub-inspector (EASI), had served at the Camp police station. His name surfaced during the investigation of a honey-trap case registered at the Camp police station in Palwal in 2023.

An ACB official said, “The EASI was the complainant in the honey trap case in which several suspects were arrested and sent to jail. The EASI’s involvement was found in the case after the confessional statements of the other suspects, and he was arrested too.”

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/Haryana ACB arrests Palwal cop for taking ₹2 lakh bribe in criminal case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe