Chandigarh, Haryana has achieved a significant milestone in the modernisation of its criminal justice system with 100 per cent electronic generation of court summons and more than 90 per cent acceptance of e-chargesheets under the new criminal laws. Haryana achieves significant milestone in modernisation of its criminal justice system

This reinforces the state's position as a national leader in technology-driven policing and judicial processes, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

The achievements were highlighted during the 33rd State Apex Committee meeting on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems and Interoperable Criminal Justice System , chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday.

According to the statement, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the new criminal laws, and the CCTNS and ICJS initiatives across the state.

During the meeting, Haryana Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal said the state has secured the top position on the new criminal laws dashboard since June 7, 2026.

It was also said that Haryana Police continues to deliver exemplary citizen-centric services, maintaining a perfect score on the Right to Service Dashboard through the HarSamay portal. More than 88.84 lakh citizen applications have been disposed of within prescribed timelines, making Haryana Police one of the state's best-performing departments in public service delivery.

Chief Secretary Rastogi appreciated the outstanding performance of the department and directed all stakeholders to sustain the momentum, ensure timely implementation of pending projects and continue leveraging technology to make policing, investigation and justice delivery more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

Reviewing judicial integration initiatives, the SAC noted that all court summons are now being generated electronically through the Court Information System , a major step towards a paperless justice ecosystem, the statement said.

The successful integration of police and court systems has also resulted in e-chargesheet acceptance crossing the 90 per cent mark under the new criminal laws, significantly improving efficiency and transparency in criminal investigations and prosecutions, it said.

A major focus of the meeting was the ongoing modernisation of police infrastructure under ICJS 2.0, the statement said.

Procurement and deployment of advanced technology equipment, including high-end desktop computers, UPS systems, multi-function printers, QR-code readers and printers, video-conferencing endpoints and LED display systems, are being pursued to strengthen digital policing and seamless information sharing among police, prisons, prosecution, forensic science laboratories and courts, it added.

Superintendent of Police, State Crime Record Bureau, Nitika Gahlaut informed the meeting that several critical hardware components have already been supplied, including fingerprint scanners, tablet-based biometric attendance devices and video-conferencing cameras, while procurement of additional equipment is at various stages of implementation.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved approximately ₹34 crore for strengthening the ICJS 2.0 ecosystem in Haryana, reflecting the scale of the state's digital transformation programme, according to the statement.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sudhir Rajpal, Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, C G Rajini Kaanthan, were among other senior officers present in the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.