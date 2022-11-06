Haryana: Bhavya Bishnoi wins from Adampur, follows family’s political journey

Ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, emerged victorious in the Adampur bypoll in Hisar, polling for which was held on November 3.

With Bhavya’s victory, the BJP-Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) alliance broke the bypoll jinx as the coalition had earlier lost two bypolls in Baroda and Ellenabad.

The Adampur bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA from the seat and switched to the BJP.

Defeating his rivals, Bhavya kept his family’s record of winning from this Bagri belt seat since 1968. He won by a margin of 15,740 votes over his nearest rival Jai Parkash, the Congress candidate and former three-time Hisar member of Parliament. Bhavya is the fifth member of his family to reach assembly from this seat after his grandparents Bhajan Lal and Jasma Devi and parents Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi. Earlier, his father Kuldeep Bishnoi , grand-father Bhajan Lal and mother Renuka Bishnoi won the bypolls from Adampur assembly seat in 1998, 2008 and 2011 respectively.

The counting of votes commenced at 8am on Sunday and Bhavya Bishnoi took an early lead. Of the 13 rounds of counting, Bhavya took lead in 9 rounds and Jai Parkash was ahead of him in just 4 rounds. By the end of six rounds, Bhavya’s lead margin rose to over 13,000 votes and it crossed 17,000 votes by the end of ninth round.

Of the total 1,31, 401 votes polled, 67,492 (51.32%) went to Bhavya, while Jai Parkash polled 51,752 votes to finish second. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, Kurda Ram Nambardar secured 5,248 votes and the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) candidate got 3,420 votes and placed at fourth spot.

A total of 237 voters pressed the NOTA (none of the above) button indicating that they favoured none of the 22 candidates. Eleven candidates finished behind the NOTA.

Bhavya follows his parents’ political journey

Like his father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi, Bhavya Bishnoi also secured his first political victory in a bypoll and from their family’s citadel. His father Kuldeep had secured his first political victory from Adampur in 1998 by-poll and his mother Renuka in 2011 by-poll.

Kuldeep Bishnoi thanked the voters for electing his son. “Once again Adampur has won and it is a victory for the people of Adampur. It is the victory of the policies of PM Narendra Modi and works of (former) chief minister Bhajan Lal and the trust of Adampur in the Bhajan Lal family,” he added.

Commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party’s poor performance, its Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said his party accepted the peoples’ verdict and the opposition’s space is vacant in Haryana.

“The bypoll results proved that it is difficult for the Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda to defeat the BJP and the AAP will become the saffron party’s alternative in Haryana,” he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that the victory margin of Bhavya Bishnoi has reduced as compared to his father’s victory in 2019 polls.

“The voters have totally rejected the INLD and the AAP. The 2024 assembly polls will be fought between the BJP and the Congress,” he added..

Jai Parkash faces defeat against three generations of Bhajan Lal family

Congress candidate Jai Parkash has become the first politician to face defeat in the hands of three generations of Bhajan Lal family.

He contested the 2009 parliamentary polls from Hisar against former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal of Haryana Janhit Congress and secured third spot. In that election, Lal defeated his nearest rival Sampat Singh of the INLD by a margin of 6,983 votes.

Jai Parkash lost to Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhit Congress by a margin of 6,015 votes in the 2009 assembly polls from Adampur. He secured third spot as Congress nominee in the 2011 Hisar parliamentary bypoll conducted after the demise of Bhajan Lal. In the bypoll, Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated his nearest rival Ajay Chautala of the INLD by 6,323 votes. On Sunday, Jai Parkash lost to Bhajan Lal family’s third generation leader Bhavya.