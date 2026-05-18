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Haryana cabinet approves scheme for recovery of outstanding dues under pre-GST tax laws

Haryana cabinet approves scheme for recovery of outstanding dues under pre-GST tax laws

Updated on: May 18, 2026 10:10 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Haryana cabinet here on Monday approved the state's One-Time Settlement Scheme for the recovery of outstanding dues under pre-GST tax laws.

Haryana cabinet approves scheme for recovery of outstanding dues under pre-GST tax laws

The scheme aims to reduce legacy litigations and expedite the recovery of outstanding dues under the pre-GST tax laws.

The scheme would commence on June 1 and would remain in force for 120 days. Taxpayers can submit applications online during this period on the portal of the Excise and Taxation Department to avail the benefits of the scheme, an official statement said.

The scheme will be applicable to the following Acts The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 , the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 , the Haryana Tax on Luxuries Act, 2007 , the Haryana Entertainment Duty Act, 1955 , the Haryana General Sales Tax Act, 1973 , the Haryana Local Area Development Tax Act, 2000 and the Haryana Tax on Entry of Goods in to Local Areas Act, 2008 .

Waiver of tax under the other six Acts including VAT/ CST would be 100 per cent up to 1 lakh, 60 per cent above 1 lakh to 10 lakh, 50 per cent above 10 lakh to 1 crore and 40 per cent above 1 crore to 10 crore.

It will be 35 per cent above 10 crore to 30 crore, 30 per cent above 30 crore to 60 crore and the tax waiver will be nil above 60 crore.

Taxpayers will be entitled to waivers separately for each of the slabs, thus, benefiting the taxpayers with a tax waiver provided in each preceding slab up to the relevant slab.

Further, the taxpayer gets better flexibility as he can opt for the scheme for the selected years.

A new provision of document-linked waiver has been added in the OTS scheme which enables taxpayers to submit available statutory documents and forms under relevant Acts, and based on the successful verification of submitted documents/ forms, tax demand is further settled.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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