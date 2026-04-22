Haryana cabinet to meet in Gurugram for first time under CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will chair a cabinet meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday, marking the first time the city will host a meeting of the state council of ministers, officials said.

Officials plan security, crowd control and traffic diversions as departments line up project reviews and proposals; decision seen as focus on urban hubs. (HT Archive)

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The meeting will be held at the public works department (PWD) premises, with the district administration completing extensive preparations for the high-level event. Officials said the meeting is expected to focus on major policy decisions, governance priorities and development-related issues concerning the state.

Officials said the meeting is expected to focus on a review of pending projects as well as discussions on upcoming and new development proposals, though no specific agenda items or policy decisions have been disclosed.

To be sure, Gurugram has previously hosted departmental reviews and select high-level administrative meetings, but a full cabinet session in the city is uncommon. Political observers said the decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Gurugram marks a departure from convention, as such high-level meetings have largely been confined to Chandigarh, the state capital, or occasionally Delhi, and are rarely held elsewhere.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is a clear political and administrative signal,” said Anil Arya, a political expert. “Cabinet meetings have largely remained confined to Chandigarh, which is the seat of power. Bringing it to Gurugram indicates a shift in focus towards emerging urban centres and economic hubs. It reflects the government’s intent to directly engage with ground realities and highlight Gurugram’s growing importance in the state’s governance and development narrative.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is a clear political and administrative signal,” said Anil Arya, a political expert. “Cabinet meetings have largely remained confined to Chandigarh, which is the seat of power. Bringing it to Gurugram indicates a shift in focus towards emerging urban centres and economic hubs. It reflects the government’s intent to directly engage with ground realities and highlight Gurugram’s growing importance in the state’s governance and development narrative.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh chaired a review meeting on Tuesday with senior officials from various departments to assess preparedness and issue instructions. He emphasised that the event is an important opportunity for the district and directed officials to ensure all arrangements are carried out in a well-organised and professional manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the meeting, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh chaired a review meeting on Tuesday with senior officials from various departments to assess preparedness and issue instructions. He emphasised that the event is an important opportunity for the district and directed officials to ensure all arrangements are carried out in a well-organised and professional manner. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh instructed officials to make comprehensive security arrangements in and around the venue, given the presence of senior political leaders and top officials. He also directed the traffic police and concerned departments to implement an effective traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent inconvenience during VIP movement.

“Gurugram has emerged as a globally recognised city with world-class amenities, and the decision to hold the Cabinet meeting here reflects that stature. All preparations have been completed, and the meeting is expected to send a strong, positive message about the city at both the national and international level,” DC said.

Senior officials present at the review meeting included additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhatt, sub-divisional magistrate (Badshahpur) Sanjeev Singla, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) additional chief executive officer Ravindra Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (Gurugram) Hitendra Kumar, city tehsildar magistrate (CTM) Jyoti Nagpal, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Satyapal, district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Bijender Kumar, district education officer (DEO) Suman, and assistant district information officer (ADIO) Naveen, among others. The same are also expected to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

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Authorities have been asked to deploy sufficient manpower and resources for crowd management, logistics and coordination. Officials said special attention is being given to maintaining order and ensuring that arrangements function without disruption.

Singh further directed that proper health and emergency services be put in place, with medical teams, ambulances and equipment stationed at the venue. Officials said departments are coordinating closely to ensure smooth conduct while minimising inconvenience to residents.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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