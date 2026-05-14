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Haryana clears 1.4 cr for Farrukhnagar school redevelopment

The primary school currently operates with 126 students in just two classrooms and a verandah amid severe space constraints.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:23 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Haryana education department has approved a budget of around 1.4 crore for redevelopment of the Government Primary School (boys) in Farrukhnagar, with construction work expected to begin next week after repeated delays caused by labour shortages, officials said.

Haryana clears 1.4 cr for Farrukhnagar school redevelopment

School authorities said the school currently has 126 students studying in only two classrooms and a verandah, leading to severe space constraints and difficulties in conducting classes.

Officials said the new building will include five classrooms, one activity room and a principal office.

“Separate toilets for boys and girls and improved drinking water facilities will also be added to the campus,” said Poonam Kundu Punia, sub-divisional officer (civil), Gurugram.

She added that the department’s junior engineer, Sufiyar Khan, has already inspected the site and approved the proposed work. According to officials, the engineer has also written to the contractor to begin construction at the earliest.

Teachers at the school said the poor condition of the building has persisted for years.

 
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