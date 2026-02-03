Haryana clears ₹315-cr Gurugram waste plan for five years

The Haryana government has approved a revised ₹315 crore plan for door-to-door waste collection and transportation in Gurugram for the next five years, officials said on Saturday. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said tenders for the project were opened on Monday to invite bids from agencies, they added. Tenders opened Monday as GPS, RFID tracking, penalty provisions and removal of garbage vulnerable points are made mandatory. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under the revised plan, the city has been divided into two clusters. Cluster 1 comprises Zones 1 and 2 and has been allocated ₹144.61 crore, while Cluster 2 includes Zones 3 and 4 with a budget of ₹170.62 crore. Two agencies will be appointed for waste collection and transportation, instead of four agencies as originally proposed by the MCG.

According to the approval letter, seen by HT, the selected agencies will not charge any fee from households, institutions, offices, or resident welfare associations for door-to-door waste collection services. Officials said the corporation had earlier sought approval from the Urban Local Bodies department to appoint one agency per zone, but the revised plan limits the number to two agencies for the entire city.

The letter further stated that the agencies must collect and transport waste to processing sites in a properly segregated manner, in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. It added that if agencies receive mixed waste from households, they are permitted to refuse collection for up to three days. In such cases, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is required to report the matter to the Urban Local Body department and impose penalties.

The approval also directed the MCG to remove all garbage vulnerable points within 30 days and to publish daily waste collection schedules in newspapers. A complaint redressal centre is to be set up under the Right to Service Act.

The letter also mandated that all waste collection vehicles be equipped with GPS systems and RFID scanners to read QR codes installed at households and institutions, enabling monitoring and tracking of waste collection. Additionally, the corporation must ensure that street-sweeping waste is collected from designated points, deposited in appropriate bins, and transported separately to identified sites using vehicles exclusively meant for sweeping waste.

At present, four agencies are handling door-to-door waste collection in Gurugram: BR and Company in Zone 1, Army Decorators Pvt Ltd in Zone 2, Classic Manpower Pvt Ltd in Zone 3, and Balaji Manpower Services in Zone 4. Officials said their tenure ended on January 8 but has been extended for six months.