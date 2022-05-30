Haryana CM announces infra projects worth 2,711-cr; hits out at freebies

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a host of development projects for the state, worth ₹2,711 crore. He was speaking at the Haryana Pragati Rally in Gurugram on Sunday evening.

The projects will include construction of roads, sewage networks, schools, and other demands put forward by MLAs of Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi and Badshahpur.

“We have approved a project for building sewage and storm water networks in developing sectors of Gurugram. The project, estimated to cost ₹1,275 crore, will be executed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Waterlogging has been a major problem in Gurugram, and we are taking measures to resolve this issue,” he said. The project includes a 200 millions-of-litres-per-day (MLD) capacity wastewater treatment plant to be constructed for ₹235 crore.

It also entails sewerage systems for sectors 77-80 and 103-115 at a cost of ₹965 crore. Apart from this, ₹75 crore has been earmarked for the completion of a drainage network between sectors 68-115 and Badshahpur. Public health centres will be constructed at Ghazipur and Pataudi for ₹3.6 crore. He also said that ₹4.42 crore will be spent on construction of 10 borewells in Sohna.

A water treatment plant, costing ₹164 crore, will be set up to resolve drinking water issues in 86 villages of the district. Khattar also approved public works of ₹458 crore for four assembly segments of Gurugram. Apart from this, ₹200 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for executing various works. Several projects related to upgradation and construction of schools have been approved in the district. ₹36 crore has been sanctioned for construction of mini secretariats at Sohna and Tauru.

Khattar also announced that the old bus stand in Gurugram will be expanded over five acres for city bus services. In addition, a new bus stand for interstate operations will be developed over 15 acres of land in Sihi village. ₹68 crore has been sanctioned for construction of stadiums in Farukhnagar, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur. He said that 800 e-vehicles will be procured to replace existing fuel-based buses and cars in the national capital region (NCR).

“The state government has planned to regularise unauthorised colonies with prescribed norms. A list of 60 colonies has been prepared in the Gurugram district, except for Sohna. After conducting surveys, the process of regularisation will be completed according to the prescribed criteria,” Khattar said, adding that 90 acres of panchayat land will be developed into a lake along the Najafgarh drain, which shall protect 5,000 acres of land from waterlogging.

The CM also said work for the proposed Global City will commence in the next six months. “This will be a world class facility to be developed over 1,008 acres of land,” he said. Khattar encouraged citizens to use the Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals to register their grievances, assuring response from concerned departments. He said that industrial clusters, ranging from 50 to 100 acres of land, will be formed under the PADMA scheme to promote employment and industries.

Freebies vs devpt: CM Khattar takes on Kejriwal

In his address, Khattar thanked MLAs Rakesh Daultabad, Sudhir Singla, Satyaprakash Jarawta, and Sanjay Singh for working hard to make the rally successful and building strong connections with people. Those present at the Sunday rally included state BJP president OP Dhankhar, state BJP vice president GL Sharma, district BJP president Gargi Kakkar, and other senior party functionaries.

In his speech, Khattar emphasised that a policy of distributing freebies will destroy the economic and social fabric of society. The CM was taking a dig at AAP leader, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“This is why we are working on ‘stand-up policy’, but some leaders are trying to mislead the public with their ‘sit-down policy’, promising freebies for them. This policy is hazardous, and people now understand its disadvantages. Look at what has happened in Delhi and now Punjab,” he remarked.

Khattar also said that the BJP and Haryana government will focus on development and providing young people with employment opportunities.

