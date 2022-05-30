Haryana CM announces infra projects worth ₹2,711-cr; hits out at freebies
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a host of development projects for the state, worth ₹2,711 crore. He was speaking at the Haryana Pragati Rally in Gurugram on Sunday evening.
The projects will include construction of roads, sewage networks, schools, and other demands put forward by MLAs of Gurugram, Sohna, Pataudi and Badshahpur.
“We have approved a project for building sewage and storm water networks in developing sectors of Gurugram. The project, estimated to cost ₹1,275 crore, will be executed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Waterlogging has been a major problem in Gurugram, and we are taking measures to resolve this issue,” he said. The project includes a 200 millions-of-litres-per-day (MLD) capacity wastewater treatment plant to be constructed for ₹235 crore.
It also entails sewerage systems for sectors 77-80 and 103-115 at a cost of ₹965 crore. Apart from this, ₹75 crore has been earmarked for the completion of a drainage network between sectors 68-115 and Badshahpur. Public health centres will be constructed at Ghazipur and Pataudi for ₹3.6 crore. He also said that ₹4.42 crore will be spent on construction of 10 borewells in Sohna.
A water treatment plant, costing ₹164 crore, will be set up to resolve drinking water issues in 86 villages of the district. Khattar also approved public works of ₹458 crore for four assembly segments of Gurugram. Apart from this, ₹200 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for executing various works. Several projects related to upgradation and construction of schools have been approved in the district. ₹36 crore has been sanctioned for construction of mini secretariats at Sohna and Tauru.
Khattar also announced that the old bus stand in Gurugram will be expanded over five acres for city bus services. In addition, a new bus stand for interstate operations will be developed over 15 acres of land in Sihi village. ₹68 crore has been sanctioned for construction of stadiums in Farukhnagar, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur. He said that 800 e-vehicles will be procured to replace existing fuel-based buses and cars in the national capital region (NCR).
“The state government has planned to regularise unauthorised colonies with prescribed norms. A list of 60 colonies has been prepared in the Gurugram district, except for Sohna. After conducting surveys, the process of regularisation will be completed according to the prescribed criteria,” Khattar said, adding that 90 acres of panchayat land will be developed into a lake along the Najafgarh drain, which shall protect 5,000 acres of land from waterlogging.
The CM also said work for the proposed Global City will commence in the next six months. “This will be a world class facility to be developed over 1,008 acres of land,” he said. Khattar encouraged citizens to use the Gram Darshan and Nagar Darshan portals to register their grievances, assuring response from concerned departments. He said that industrial clusters, ranging from 50 to 100 acres of land, will be formed under the PADMA scheme to promote employment and industries.
Freebies vs devpt: CM Khattar takes on Kejriwal
In his address, Khattar thanked MLAs Rakesh Daultabad, Sudhir Singla, Satyaprakash Jarawta, and Sanjay Singh for working hard to make the rally successful and building strong connections with people. Those present at the Sunday rally included state BJP president OP Dhankhar, state BJP vice president GL Sharma, district BJP president Gargi Kakkar, and other senior party functionaries.
In his speech, Khattar emphasised that a policy of distributing freebies will destroy the economic and social fabric of society. The CM was taking a dig at AAP leader, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
“This is why we are working on ‘stand-up policy’, but some leaders are trying to mislead the public with their ‘sit-down policy’, promising freebies for them. This policy is hazardous, and people now understand its disadvantages. Look at what has happened in Delhi and now Punjab,” he remarked.
Khattar also said that the BJP and Haryana government will focus on development and providing young people with employment opportunities.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics