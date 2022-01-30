Haryana CM conducts surprise checks at offices of Gurugram civic body and GMDA

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 39.

Without any pre-scheduled program, CM Khattar reached the MCG office around 9.15pm on Saturday and he started his inspection of the control room and inquired about the vehicles and employees deployed across the city for cleanliness at night. He also checked the night duty roaster and asked for the people present on duty.

The chief minister asked the staff present in the control room how many employees should be on duty at this time and how many cleaning machines are installed, and how they are being monitored.

MCG officials said there are 13 vehicles that are being deployed for night cleanliness in the city and the work starts from 10pm.

The chief minister also spoke to the MCG commissioner over phone from and inquired about cleanliness and duty roster, said officials.

After the surprise visit at the MCG, CM Khattar reached the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in Sector 44, where he checked the operations at the integrated command and control system (ICCC) where cameras are linked to the traffic signals, with light sensors detecting the changes. The teams were seen constantly coordinating with the traffic police, cops at checkpoints and patrolling vehicles to ensure no stolen vehicle passes by the stretch.

CM Khattar checked the functions of CCTV cameras installed on various roads of the city which are connected to that centre and from those cameras, the cleanliness of the streets by machines can be seen at night.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer of GMDA, explained to CM how the cameras are monitored by the police teams deployed at the Integrated Command Centre set up by the GMDA to monitor the CCTV feed, sharing real-time data with the patrolling team as soon as they get an alert. He told CM that teams are working in three shifts of eight-hours each.

On Saturday ICCC detected 32 stolen vehicles and others violating traffic with the help of the camera.

CM discussed the plan for installation of 1,000 more CCTV cameras across the city this year under Phase 2 of the Safe City project. The GMDA officials explained that 1,200 cameras installed in the first phase have started showing results in general surveillance and traffic rule enforcement.

CM Khattar said that on Saturday night he personally visited the ICCC of GMDA and he found that 32 stolen vehicles have been traced through the ANPR cameras installed at the centre. “I have also given a suggestion of face recognition, we have already started this service in Karnal. From this centre we can also monitor the city bus service,” he said.

